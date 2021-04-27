Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 486,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,187,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 58,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

NYSE:BKR opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.