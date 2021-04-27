Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 0.4% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $36,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 6.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 32.6% in the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.01 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $344.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

