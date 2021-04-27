ImageCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112,425.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $367,716.16 and approximately $112,425.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,097,819 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

