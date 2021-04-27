IMS Capital Management Buys 1,087 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

