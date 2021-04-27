Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.78-0.82 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

