Independence Realty Trust’s (IRT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 949,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 498,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 58,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

