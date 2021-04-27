Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%.

Independent Bank Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.85. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael B. Hobbs sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,123 shares of company stock worth $9,985,554. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

