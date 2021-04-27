Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

INDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $83.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.82. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

