Indexed Finance Price Down 3.9% This Week (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.05 million and $674,328.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.25 or 0.00015043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.15 or 0.00277472 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $568.63 or 0.01036997 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.18 or 0.00717029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.32 or 1.00033961 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

