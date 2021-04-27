Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

