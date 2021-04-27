Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.77 ($43.26).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

