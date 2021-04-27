Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of IFSUF opened at $11.36 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

