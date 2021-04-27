ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

