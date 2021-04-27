Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $105,443,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,040,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,524,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,453,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 549,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0394 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

TECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

