Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Champions Oncology worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 182,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.06. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $139.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSBR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Champions Oncology from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

