Ingevity (NGVT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Ingevity to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ingevity to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $74.21 on Tuesday. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

