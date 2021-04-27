InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InMed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that InMed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13).

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of INM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

