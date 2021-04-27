INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 144.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

INMB opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 3.01.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.