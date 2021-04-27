Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will post sales of $59.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.38 million to $60.50 million. Inseego reported sales of $56.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $282.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Inseego news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 52.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth $171,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 282.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,141. Inseego has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $947.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.