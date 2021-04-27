Insider Buying: Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Purchases $60,130.00 in Stock

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Director Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $60,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at $106,112.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bill Maher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Bill Maher bought 7,000 shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $60,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEF opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.