Insider Buying: Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Acquires 170,000 Shares of Stock

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) insider Karen Wood purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$496,740.00 ($354,814.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

