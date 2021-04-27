Insider Buying: Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Megaport Limited (ASX:MP1) insider Michael Klayko bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.92 ($9.23) per share, with a total value of A$322,925.00 ($230,660.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.
Megaport Company Profile
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.
Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.