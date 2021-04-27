Insider Selling: CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Sells 136,500 Shares of Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$20,652.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,763,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,931,139.19.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$14,104.00.

Shares of CVE:CMB remained flat at $C$0.16 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 119,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,339. CMC Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.04 and a 12-month high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$12.34 million and a P/E ratio of -9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

