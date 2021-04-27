Insider Selling: Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Sells 99,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) Senior Officer Stephen Philip Halabura sold 99,000 shares of Royal Helium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,000.

Shares of Royal Helium stock remained flat at $C$0.59 on Tuesday. 480,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,462. The firm has a market cap of C$53.00 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. Royal Helium Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.50.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$1.85 price objective on shares of Royal Helium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

