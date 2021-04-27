Insured Finance Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 27th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $292,034.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00279258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.30 or 0.01049407 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.93 or 0.00736277 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,621.07 or 0.99808358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

