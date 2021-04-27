Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

