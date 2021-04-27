InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

IHG stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

