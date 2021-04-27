International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 1,462 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $952.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

