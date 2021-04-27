International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 82.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in ResMed by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ResMed by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in ResMed by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ResMed by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

