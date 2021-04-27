International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 113.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE:APTS opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $522.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.