International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

