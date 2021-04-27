International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $81,000 Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 273.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,445 shares of company stock worth $1,203,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

