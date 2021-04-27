International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $93,000 Stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sony by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Sony by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Sony by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sony by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $3,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $108.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

