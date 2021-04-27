International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 111 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 123.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $572.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $152.76 and a twelve month high of $585.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.