International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 14.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

NYSE:SNA opened at $235.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,994 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,663. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

