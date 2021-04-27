International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.57 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

