inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Get inTEST alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of INTT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.19. 281,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,266. inTEST has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 million, a P/E ratio of 659.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTT. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on inTEST (INTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.