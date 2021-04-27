Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 89,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 107,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $21.95.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.