Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Stake Increased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 5.04% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

EWSC stock opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $92.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65.

