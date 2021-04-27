Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,425 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 671% compared to the average daily volume of 704 call options.

ZH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 target price for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

NYSE:ZH opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.