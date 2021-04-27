INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Trading Up 4.2%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.50. 144,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,609,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVO. Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

The company has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.