IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Citigroup

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.95.

NYSE IQV opened at $233.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.98. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $235.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 256.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after purchasing an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after purchasing an additional 181,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,287,000 after purchasing an additional 352,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

