IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $260.00 at Truist

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective raised by Truist from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.95.

IQVIA stock opened at $233.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $235.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

