iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.48 and last traded at $79.54. 8,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 726,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

