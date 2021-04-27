iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Nationwide Fund Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 552.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 16.2% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 1.67% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $234,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,834,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 166,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 182,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,674. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.