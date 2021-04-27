iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,490,000 after acquiring an additional 126,364 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 358,865 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 402,730 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,184,000. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,675,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.79.

