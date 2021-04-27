iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13,598.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

