iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.1% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.38. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

