iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 76,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period.

BATS EDEN opened at €104.14 ($122.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.65. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a one year low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a one year high of €71.11 ($83.66).

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.