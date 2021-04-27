iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

